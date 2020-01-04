DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $219,907.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, HADAX and Rfinex. In the last week, DATx has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $308,913.00 and approximately $219,907.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, HADAX, Rfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

