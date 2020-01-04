DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,080.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $113,677.00 and approximately $100,080.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

