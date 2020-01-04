DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have commented on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

DCP stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

