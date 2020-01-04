DECENT Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $2,013.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007180 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, ChaoEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

