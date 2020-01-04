Decentraland Market Cap Reaches $35.67 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Liqui, DragonEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Decentraland has a total market cap of $35.67 million and $11.80 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, Upbit, HitBTC, AirSwap, UEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

