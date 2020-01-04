Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $29.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of DCPH opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

