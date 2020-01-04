DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $2,964.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,964.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004204 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001430 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053083 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Coindeal and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

