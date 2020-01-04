Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.19% of Delta Apparel worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

