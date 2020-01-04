Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Achieves $609,154.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $609,154.00 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,928,231 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

