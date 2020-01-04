Denarius (D) One Day Volume Tops $568.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Denarius has a total market cap of $629,937.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. In the last week, Denarius has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,931,125 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

