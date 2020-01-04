Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,641,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 18,525,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

