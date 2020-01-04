Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.31 ($7.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

DBK stock opened at €7.25 ($8.43) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.74 and a 200-day moving average of €6.79.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

