Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLAKY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

