DeVault Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, DeVault has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $13,836.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

