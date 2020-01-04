Devery Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Devery has a market cap of $130,392.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,195 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.