DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,527.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.