Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.01 ($51.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of DLG opened at €45.84 ($53.30) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a 1-year high of €47.38 ($55.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €45.62 and a 200 day moving average of €41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

