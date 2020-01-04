Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $12.00 on Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00162338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $215,915.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,515,292 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

