Digital Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $175,281.00 and approximately $1.68 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.34 or 0.00673071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

