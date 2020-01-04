DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.93 million and $82,277.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

