DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $78,982.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00634050 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

