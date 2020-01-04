DigitalNote Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2,505.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00692669 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

