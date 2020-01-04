Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,379.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,379.00 and $17.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00476265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003997 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

