Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,564.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001344 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

