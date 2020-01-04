Digix Gold Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,412.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $100,412.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $45.58 or 0.00619928 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,860 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

