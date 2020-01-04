DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $17.42 on Major Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.42 or 0.00236851 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, AirSwap and Huobi. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $550,126.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Cobinhood, IDEX, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Livecoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

