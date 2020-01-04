Dimecoin Market Cap Tops $773,776.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $773,776.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009364 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006009 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

