Dimension Chain (EON) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $67.73 million and $1.65 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

