Dinastycoin Market Cap Reaches $290,181.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $290,181.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.