Dock Market Cap Tops $4.18 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Dock has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $1.44 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

