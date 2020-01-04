Dock Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Dock has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

