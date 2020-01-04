DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $37,800.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $37,800.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00476221 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001348 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

