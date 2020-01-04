Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.40 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Instant Bitex, Exmo and Kraken. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $271.60 million and $84.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010813 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,756,095,763 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

