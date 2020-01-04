Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $262.95 million and approximately $89.90 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Kraken and Cryptopia. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00578619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,756,095,763 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Crex24, CoinEgg, Indodax, C-CEX, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Koineks, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bitsane, Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, FreiExchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Bittrex, Coinsquare, BiteBTC, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon, Robinhood, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Ovis, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Tidex, Gate.io, QBTC, cfinex, YoBit, Bits Blockchain, CoinEx, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Graviex, Novaexchange, Mercatox, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

