Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.60 Million

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $286.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.78 million to $290.30 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,178. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.43 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

