Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Given News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

News headlines about Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 290. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

