Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Domino’s Pizza’s score:

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $295.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.46.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.67. 490,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.