DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.00

News headlines about DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.84. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

