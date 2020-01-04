DomRaider Achieves Market Cap of $416,895.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $416,895.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

