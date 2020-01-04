DopeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,241.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $199,241.00 and $2,493.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

