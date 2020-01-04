Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

