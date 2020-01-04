DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $48,502.00 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00333779 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003235 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014381 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009783 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.