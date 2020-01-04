DPRating Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. DPRating has a market cap of $336,363.00 and $29,660.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, UEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

