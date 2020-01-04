DraftCoin (DFT) Hits Market Cap of $37,856.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $37,856.00 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

