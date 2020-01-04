Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0293 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $26,576.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.