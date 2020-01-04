Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and CoinExchange. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $19,810.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

