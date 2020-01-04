Dropil Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124,352.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Dropil has a market cap of $6.04 million and $124,352.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023568 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004163 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,681,795 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

