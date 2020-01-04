DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,699.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $304,699.00 and approximately $436.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

