Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $262.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $618.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTH opened at $9.67 on Friday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

