Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. Stephens increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $78,023,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $76.67 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

